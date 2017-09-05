Prayer for today (9/6/17)

Heavenly Father, the whole world is crying out for peace — peace between nations and even peace between neighbors. We long for peace within our families as well, the kind of peace that only comes by walking in step with each other — and with you. Help us to learn the laws of peace and how to foster harmony in our family through your word. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.
Grady Sneed, Macon
