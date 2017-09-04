Prayer for today (9/5/17)

Father, it’s another day’s journey and I am so glad to be here. I am so glad to be among the living. Thank you for your grace and mercy as they follow me around to help me realize it’s you that’s keeping me safe. It’s you showing me how much you really love me. Help me to show you how much I love you by allowing me to obey what you have put in my heart. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
