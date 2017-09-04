Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (9/5/17)

September 04, 2017 9:00 PM

Father, it’s another day’s journey and I am so glad to be here. I am so glad to be among the living. Thank you for your grace and mercy as they follow me around to help me realize it’s you that’s keeping me safe. It’s you showing me how much you really love me. Help me to show you how much I love you by allowing me to obey what you have put in my heart. Amen.

Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

