Prayer for today (9/3/17)

From this world when I say goodbye. Set me on a mighty hill. There I know God’s will. I feel the breath of God’s grace. The songs of angels sing in their place. The brightness of a flowers face fills an empty space. Set me in this land I love. My time will have passed. No matter when my body doth lie. My soul will have found God’s love. I will be in God’s house forever. Amen.
Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments