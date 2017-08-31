Prayer for today (9/1/17)

Life is a gift from the creator. Life is both precious and sacred, but life is not perfect, it never has been and it never will be. Just as life will bring joy and happiness to some today, it will bring pain and sorrow to others, for that is the nature of life. So today as I awake, no matter what life brings my way, I say thank you Father for another day. Thank you Father for your gift of life.
Duane Harris, Macon
