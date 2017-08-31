Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (9/1/17)

August 31, 2017 9:00 PM

Life is a gift from the creator. Life is both precious and sacred, but life is not perfect, it never has been and it never will be. Just as life will bring joy and happiness to some today, it will bring pain and sorrow to others, for that is the nature of life. So today as I awake, no matter what life brings my way, I say thank you Father for another day. Thank you Father for your gift of life.

Duane Harris, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

