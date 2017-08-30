Prayer for today (8/31/17)

Oh Heavenly Father, forgive me for ever doubting you or questioning your power. You know every leaf on every tree, every hair on every head and every beat of my heart. You are my life and my very breath. There are times when you are not my first thought when I feel I cannot go on. In these times you give me strength and wash away my doubt. I am your child. Without you, I am nothing. With you, I am everything. Let my heart always hear your song that my faith shall never falter. Amen.
Elaine Nunley, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments