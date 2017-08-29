Prayer for today (8/30/17)

Dear Heavenly Father, please forgive the American people for waiting for better circumstances, more talent, more time or a bigger budget. They want their lives to be evidence of your spirit, but they lack faith. They have everything they need to accomplish whatever your Holy Spirit wants them to do. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Buster O’Neal, Macon
