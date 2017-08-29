Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (8/30/17)

August 29, 2017 9:00 PM

Dear Heavenly Father, please forgive the American people for waiting for better circumstances, more talent, more time or a bigger budget. They want their lives to be evidence of your spirit, but they lack faith. They have everything they need to accomplish whatever your Holy Spirit wants them to do. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Buster O’Neal, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

