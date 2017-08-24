Prayer for today (8/25/17)

Our Father who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Lord we acknowledge you this morning to tell you thank you so much for our darling angels you sent to watch over us last night. Thank you for touching us so we could see another beautiful day that you’ve made. You said in your holy word — in everything give thanks unto you. Thank you Jesus for being a compassionate, forgiving and long suffering God. Bless all your people wherever they may be in a special way. Thank you sweet Jesus. Amen.
Minister Wanda Green, Macon
