Prayer for today (8/23/17)

Most dearest Jesus, our light of the world in these days of so many things to be concerned about. Help us to remember that we always have you to comfort and guide us in the right direction. There is no darkness like doubt and fear. You came to us to be our beacon of light for there can be no darkness when you are with us. O how we need you to help us be strong and wise. Thank you, dearest one, who has given to us life eternal and love unending. Your presence has no boundaries and no end. With the most grateful heart, Jesus, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
