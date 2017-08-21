Prayer for today (8/22/17)

Father, we say we are your children, so very different and yet the same. We say we know of your love, while many of our hearts are filled with hate. We say we cherish life, and still we hurt and kill so easily. Help us Father, to see ourselves as we truly are, so that we can change and truly become your children.
Duane Harris, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments