Prayer for today (8/16/17)

Dear Loving Heavenly Father, thank you that your Holy Spirit revealed to me recently that one way you can open people’s eyes is by having us read to them devotionals and scripture. Thank you for these opportunities to read to others. We pray in the name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ. Amen.
Christopher Westbrook, Gordon
