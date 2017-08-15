Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (8/16/17)

August 15, 2017 9:00 PM

Dear Loving Heavenly Father, thank you that your Holy Spirit revealed to me recently that one way you can open people’s eyes is by having us read to them devotionals and scripture. Thank you for these opportunities to read to others. We pray in the name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ. Amen.

Christopher Westbrook, Gordon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Northside-Warner Robins game is a unique experience

Northside-Warner Robins game is a unique experience 1:17

Northside-Warner Robins game is a unique experience
'She tried to take off and run ... ' 1:26

'She tried to take off and run ... '
Georgia State Patrol's 'Best looking car in the nation' 1:07

Georgia State Patrol's 'Best looking car in the nation'

View More Video