Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (8/17/17)

August 16, 2017 9:00 PM

Heavenly Father, I come to you now because I struggle with bitterness in my life and I know this is not your will for me. I do not ever want to grieve the Holy Spirit through my bitterness, wrath, malice and evil speaking. I want to be kind to others, tenderhearted and forgiving. I ask for your grace to help me. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

Grady Sneed, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

