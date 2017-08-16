Prayer for today (8/17/17)

Heavenly Father, I come to you now because I struggle with bitterness in my life and I know this is not your will for me. I do not ever want to grieve the Holy Spirit through my bitterness, wrath, malice and evil speaking. I want to be kind to others, tenderhearted and forgiving. I ask for your grace to help me. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.
Grady Sneed, Macon
