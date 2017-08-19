Prayer for today (8/20/17)

Our Father, Lord, we come again this morning in your mighty, holy name. Thank you for your everlasting love. Have your way in our lives to let your light shine so you might get the glory, honor and all of the praise. We continue to ask that you bless all bereaved families, homeless, single and married families. We say yes Lord to your will and your way. Thank you for your daily bread. Amen.
Minister Wanda Green, Macon
