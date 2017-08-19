Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (8/20/17)

August 19, 2017 9:00 PM

Our Father, Lord, we come again this morning in your mighty, holy name. Thank you for your everlasting love. Have your way in our lives to let your light shine so you might get the glory, honor and all of the praise. We continue to ask that you bless all bereaved families, homeless, single and married families. We say yes Lord to your will and your way. Thank you for your daily bread. Amen.

Minister Wanda Green, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

