Prayer for today (8/14/17)

Good Morning Father, thank you for waking me up this morning with you on my mind. Lord, I realize my mind could have been on other things and I'm so thankful that it’s on you as I praise you for being alive and well. Help me to make every step count in giving you my service. Help me to watch and pray all during the day. In the name of Jesus. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
