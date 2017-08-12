Prayer for today (8/13/17)

There is a song I sing tonight. Fears the song does fight. It calls upon God’s grace. Sing oh brothers to God’s delight. Raise oh voice of yours to the sky. Let the wind carry your praise on high. God made this world with love. This is the God I have found. I shall sing and pray every day. For Jesus I ask. Amen.
Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray
