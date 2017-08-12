Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (8/13/17)

August 12, 2017 9:00 PM

There is a song I sing tonight. Fears the song does fight. It calls upon God’s grace. Sing oh brothers to God’s delight. Raise oh voice of yours to the sky. Let the wind carry your praise on high. God made this world with love. This is the God I have found. I shall sing and pray every day. For Jesus I ask. Amen.

Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

