Prayer for today (8/11/17)

Father in heaven, we humble ourselves before your holiness and majesty. Great are you, Lord, and greatly to be praised above all the earth. We lift up your name and give you glory and honor. Thank you, God, for the beauty and endless variety of nature. Thank you for providing each day’s strength and our needs. Thank you for the knowledge that you are with us, day by day, through every circumstance that comes our way. Thank you for your love and mercy. Help us to live according to your word, and continue to lead and guide us to carry out your work here on this earth. This we pray in the precious name of your son, Jesus Christ. Amen.
Gail S. Willis, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments