Prayer for today (8/8/17)

My Jesus, so gentle and kind, you help us to get through even our toughest of times. If we have faith, if our faith is strong, and if our faith is enduring, then we will receive its reward in our lives no matter what the days bring our way. Thank you Lord for your constant assurance of love. You have told us that you will be with us, even until the end of this world. O how we love you and will always be yours until the end of time. In your beautiful name Jesus, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments