Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (8/7/17)

August 06, 2017 9:00 PM

Our Father, we come again this morning with thanksgiving and praise in our hearts. Renew within us a right spirit. You are so powerful and we magnify your everlasting name. Continue to bless all of our families, leaders and people in high places. They are making decisions for all of your people. Give them wisdom, knowledge and understanding. Thank you, sweet Jesus for taking care of us. Halleujah.

Minister Wanda Green, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Macon church aims to remove excuses for staying away

Macon church aims to remove excuses for staying away 1:38

Macon church aims to remove excuses for staying away
Returning players pivotal for Fort Valley State offensive success 1:24

Returning players pivotal for Fort Valley State offensive success
Porter wants Fort Valley State to hang its hat on defense 0:53

Porter wants Fort Valley State to hang its hat on defense

View More Video