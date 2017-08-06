Prayer for today (8/7/17)

Our Father, we come again this morning with thanksgiving and praise in our hearts. Renew within us a right spirit. You are so powerful and we magnify your everlasting name. Continue to bless all of our families, leaders and people in high places. They are making decisions for all of your people. Give them wisdom, knowledge and understanding. Thank you, sweet Jesus for taking care of us. Halleujah.
Minister Wanda Green, Macon
