Prayer for today (8/4/17)

Precious Lord, I enter into your courts with thanksgiving and praise, thanking you for the wonderful Godly woman that you sent my way almost 45 years ago. She is carrying out her mission on this earth by showing Christ’s love to everyone, especially her family in our time of crisis. I pray your richest blessings on her and grant her both peace and joy. In the name of Jesus, the Christ, and our redeemer. Amen.
Harold Lemley, Macon
