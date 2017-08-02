Prayer for today (8/3/17)

My Jesus, Lord of love and life, I am here today, for you have willed it to be. I am loved today, for you are my savior and my friend. I am here today, for you guide my every thought and my every step. These wonderful words tell of my hope answered: “Let me seek, then the gift of silence, and poverty, and solitude, where everything I touch is turned to prayer: where the sky is my prayer, the birds are my prayer, the wind in the trees is my prayer, for God is all in all.”
Thomas Merton
Open our eyes Lord and let us take it all in. In your beautiful name Jesus, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
