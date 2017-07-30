Prayer for today (7/31/17)

Father in the name of your dear son Jesus, we are grateful to you this morning for allowing us to be here. Thank you for grace and mercy always being beside me as I travel this journey, walking by faith as you lead the way. Thank you, Lord, for my mind to realize that I'm nothing without you and I couldn't have gotten up without you allowing me to get up. Thank you for favoring me this morning. You saw fit to give me another chance, O’ Lord. I surely do thank you. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
