Prayer for today (7/30/17)

My Jesus, so gentle and kind, when our days are dark and our way is dimmed, you light our way and we find comfort and peace. O’ how we need you Lord, every hour, to give us strength and courage to climb even the highest hills of life’s journey. Although we do not know our way, we believe, with your help, we will find it. We thank you for the patience you show to us and Lord, we need to learn of it. Help us to reflect the many ways you love and care for us and to show others this love and care. With a grateful heart, Jesus, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
