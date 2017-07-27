Prayer for today (7/28/17)

Father God, we come again this morning realizing this is another day you have made and we will rejoice in it and be glad. Thank you so much for your unconditional love, mercy and grace. We praise your holy name. Thank you, Jesus, for being a healer and a deliverer, but most of all being a forgiving God. We magnify your holy name. Thank you Jesus. Hallelujah. Amen.
Minister Wanda Green, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments