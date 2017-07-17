Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

July 17, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (7/18/17)

My Jesus, Lord of all, thank you so very much for these, your words of assurance. “Come unto me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn of me, for I am meek and lowly in heart, and you shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30. Lord, help us to have faith that will support us in times of need. Let your holy words reside in our hearts and find a home there. In your beautiful name Jesus, I pray. Amen.

Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

