Prayer for today (7/18/17)

My Jesus, Lord of all, thank you so very much for these, your words of assurance. “Come unto me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn of me, for I am meek and lowly in heart, and you shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30. Lord, help us to have faith that will support us in times of need. Let your holy words reside in our hearts and find a home there. In your beautiful name Jesus, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
