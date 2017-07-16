Prayer for today (7/17/17)

To the Father I bring this quest. I ask God to listen to my thoughts. My thoughts and deeds buried within my soul. My soul will last for an eternity. In God’s presence I will pray. For others to remember me. My love I can leave behind, for others in this world to find. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray
