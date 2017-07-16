Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

July 16, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (7/17/17)

To the Father I bring this quest. I ask God to listen to my thoughts. My thoughts and deeds buried within my soul. My soul will last for an eternity. In God’s presence I will pray. For others to remember me. My love I can leave behind, for others in this world to find. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

