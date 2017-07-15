Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

July 15, 2017 9:03 PM

Prayer for today (7/16/17)

Dear Lord, I find myself in a heartbreaking situation because of a family issue. You know my every need and I only pray today for your will to be done and for your plan for my family and I to be our guide and our hope. I cast all my fears on you, trusting and hoping for your grace. In the name of our precious savior and Lord. Amen.

Harold Lemley, Macon

