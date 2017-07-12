Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

July 12, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (7/13/17)

Lord, be merciful unto us and bless us and cause your face to shine upon us so that we will be known as your children upon the Earth. Praise thee O God, let all the people praise thee and let all nations be glad and sing with joy, for thou shall judge the people righteously and govern the nations of the Earth.

Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon

