Prayer for today (7/13/17)

Lord, be merciful unto us and bless us and cause your face to shine upon us so that we will be known as your children upon the Earth. Praise thee O God, let all the people praise thee and let all nations be glad and sing with joy, for thou shall judge the people righteously and govern the nations of the Earth.
Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments