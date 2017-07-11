Prayer for today (7/12/17)

Father, I need you in my life today and always to accomplish all the things you have set before me that I must do. Help me, Lord, to always appreciate and nourish the garden of life which is your word. Thank you for allowing me to keep your word planted in my heart that it may take root in my soul, helping me to grow in your wisdom and your knowledge. Give me the mind to stay focused so you can use me. In the name of Jesus, Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments