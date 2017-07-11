Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

July 11, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (7/12/17)

Father, I need you in my life today and always to accomplish all the things you have set before me that I must do. Help me, Lord, to always appreciate and nourish the garden of life which is your word. Thank you for allowing me to keep your word planted in my heart that it may take root in my soul, helping me to grow in your wisdom and your knowledge. Give me the mind to stay focused so you can use me. In the name of Jesus, Amen.

Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Three dead in 10 vehicle crash on Interstate 16

Three dead in 10 vehicle crash on Interstate 16 3:26

Three dead in 10 vehicle crash on Interstate 16
Three dead in Interstate 16 wreck involving multiple vehicles 1:16

Three dead in Interstate 16 wreck involving multiple vehicles
'Six or seven apartments - gone,' says man displaced by Warner Robins fire 2:45

'Six or seven apartments - gone,' says man displaced by Warner Robins fire

View More Video