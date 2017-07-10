Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

July 10, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (7/11/17)

O glorious Lord, I come before your throne of mercy and grace with love and a heart that is filled with thanksgiving for your many blessings. We ask you to forgive our selfish ways and our sometimes unbelief in today’s world. It is so tempting to have doubt and lack of faith when so many things we see and hear are in our thoughts. Give to us, I pray, a clean heart and a mind that is only for you. Help us to keep our eyes upon you and our thoughts in your direction. Please forgive us when we stray from you. You are The Good Shepherd, our Savior, and our friend. In you precious name, Jesus, I pray, Amen.

Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

