Prayer for today (7/11/17)

O glorious Lord, I come before your throne of mercy and grace with love and a heart that is filled with thanksgiving for your many blessings. We ask you to forgive our selfish ways and our sometimes unbelief in today’s world. It is so tempting to have doubt and lack of faith when so many things we see and hear are in our thoughts. Give to us, I pray, a clean heart and a mind that is only for you. Help us to keep our eyes upon you and our thoughts in your direction. Please forgive us when we stray from you. You are The Good Shepherd, our Savior, and our friend. In you precious name, Jesus, I pray, Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
