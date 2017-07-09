Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

July 09, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (7/10/17)

Dear Lord, I must admit this morning that I don’t always understand your ways and thoughts. Often times I find myself in the fire of affliction and I wonder why I stay so long? And at other times I endure seeing good things happen to people who don’t seek you. But as I grow closer to you I find that in the end your ways are always better. As I endure this fire, the impurities are being burned away — disobedience, selfishness, anger, etc. I realize in the midst of the fire, you are my only refuge and I must give you thanks. In your holy name. Amen.

Reginald Reeves, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

