Prayer for today (7/10/17)

Dear Lord, I must admit this morning that I don’t always understand your ways and thoughts. Often times I find myself in the fire of affliction and I wonder why I stay so long? And at other times I endure seeing good things happen to people who don’t seek you. But as I grow closer to you I find that in the end your ways are always better. As I endure this fire, the impurities are being burned away — disobedience, selfishness, anger, etc. I realize in the midst of the fire, you are my only refuge and I must give you thanks. In your holy name. Amen.
Reginald Reeves, Macon
