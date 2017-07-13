Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

July 13, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (7/14/17)

Dear God, please give us the ability to pray in a way that is pleasing to you. Just touch our lives in a mighty way. Your a generous and caring Father and I hope you are sharing every moment of our lives. You are most important. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

Jeremy Bryant, Crawford County

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

"As a community prayer is what we need at a time like this."

1:23

"As a community prayer is what we need at a time like this."
Robots are one part of Next Level Summer Camp 1:24

Robots are one part of Next Level Summer Camp
Ole Miss' scandal and South Carolina's potential: Jason and Jordan break down SEC Media Days finale 7:04

Ole Miss' scandal and South Carolina's potential: Jason and Jordan break down SEC Media Days finale

View More Video