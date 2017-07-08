Prayer for today (7/9/17)

Lord, my pilot and my guide, give me direction this day. Teach me what is best for me and direct me in the way I should go when I pay attention to your commands. You give me peace like a river. It is to your living waters that I turn. Help me Lord to obey you in all I say and do. Give me the wisdom to abide in your word. All to your glory. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments