Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

July 08, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (7/9/17)

Lord, my pilot and my guide, give me direction this day. Teach me what is best for me and direct me in the way I should go when I pay attention to your commands. You give me peace like a river. It is to your living waters that I turn. Help me Lord to obey you in all I say and do. Give me the wisdom to abide in your word. All to your glory. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Old tires, traffic barrel and coach pillow among items group cleans out of river

Old tires, traffic barrel and coach pillow among items group cleans out of river 0:57

Old tires, traffic barrel and coach pillow among items group cleans out of river
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
Experimental treatment provides hope against brain cancer 4:15

Experimental treatment provides hope against brain cancer

View More Video