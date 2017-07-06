Prayer of the Day

July 06, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (7/7/17)

Heavenly Father, we are so thankful this morning, because you woke us up and started us on our way. You didn't have to do it but you did. Thank you so much for allowing my body to get a good night rest. As I start out my day, I ask that you to be my guide, show me how to walk in love and peace on my job, in my home and in the streets. Let your will be done in my life. Amen.

Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Owner recounts robbery behind his Warner Robins restaurant when two workers shot

Owner recounts robbery behind his Warner Robins restaurant when two workers shot 1:05

Owner recounts robbery behind his Warner Robins restaurant when two workers shot
Patterson Street property owner: Blight hurts 1:25

Patterson Street property owner: Blight hurts
18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care 1:59

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care

View More Video