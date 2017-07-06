Prayer for today (7/7/17)

Heavenly Father, we are so thankful this morning, because you woke us up and started us on our way. You didn't have to do it but you did. Thank you so much for allowing my body to get a good night rest. As I start out my day, I ask that you to be my guide, show me how to walk in love and peace on my job, in my home and in the streets. Let your will be done in my life. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
