Prayer for today (7/5/17)

Our glorious Lord, O how we thank you for this beautiful land that we call home. We thank you for the ones who strive and serve to protect and preserve it. We thank you for the daily blessings we receive as we enjoy this life you have given to us. We thank you for abiding with us as we grow and prosper. Help us to love with the same love you give to us so freely. These beautiful words, “He’s not heavy, He’s my brother,” ring out in our souls and in the end, all we need is love, your love. Bless our nation and our people as I pray this in your beautiful name, Lord, Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
