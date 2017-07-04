Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

July 04, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (7/5/17)

Our glorious Lord, O how we thank you for this beautiful land that we call home. We thank you for the ones who strive and serve to protect and preserve it. We thank you for the daily blessings we receive as we enjoy this life you have given to us. We thank you for abiding with us as we grow and prosper. Help us to love with the same love you give to us so freely. These beautiful words, “He’s not heavy, He’s my brother,” ring out in our souls and in the end, all we need is love, your love. Bless our nation and our people as I pray this in your beautiful name, Lord, Amen.

Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

What to do if you think you have a recalled product 1:30

What to do if you think you have a recalled product
Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned 0:58

Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned
Man shot in the back at Houston and Villa Crest 1:49

Man shot in the back at Houston and Villa Crest

View More Video