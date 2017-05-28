Prayer for today (5/29/17)

Precious Lord, thank you for the privilege of being a grandparent. As I looked into our new grandbaby’s beautiful face this morning, I felt moved to pray your blessings upon her and again I praise you for allowing me and many others the honor of holding you up to these precious little ones. In the name of our Lord Jesus. Amen.
Harold Lemley, Macon
