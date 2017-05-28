Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

May 28, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (5/29/17)

Precious Lord, thank you for the privilege of being a grandparent. As I looked into our new grandbaby’s beautiful face this morning, I felt moved to pray your blessings upon her and again I praise you for allowing me and many others the honor of holding you up to these precious little ones. In the name of our Lord Jesus. Amen.

Harold Lemley, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

