Prayer for today (5/28/17)

Father God, we come in your holy name once again to say thank you for all of your powerful miraculous blessings upon all of our families all over this land and country. We are asking for mercy and grace to continue to bless all college students, homeless, elders, widows, doctors, singles, married, bereaved families all over the world and people in high places making decisions for all of your people with wisdom, knowledge and understanding. Lord, have mercy upon all of us. We need you everyday. Thank you Jesus.
Wanda Green, Macon
