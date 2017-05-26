Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

May 26, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (5/27/17)

Heavenly Father, I’m so grateful you allowed me to see another day. Thank you this morning for my life, health and strength. I’m able to see and move only because you allowed me to do so. My Heavenly Father, you’ve been real good to me, and I will never forget that. So many things could have gone wrong, but you given me another chance. Thank you for my second chance. Amen.

Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

