Prayer for today (5/27/17)

Heavenly Father, I’m so grateful you allowed me to see another day. Thank you this morning for my life, health and strength. I’m able to see and move only because you allowed me to do so. My Heavenly Father, you’ve been real good to me, and I will never forget that. So many things could have gone wrong, but you given me another chance. Thank you for my second chance. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
