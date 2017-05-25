Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

May 25, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (5/26/17)

Dear Lord, in times of grief, suffering or trial, give us an added sense of your presence. Help us to grow stronger in these times and not weaker. Help us to increase in faith and not to be overcome with doubt. Help us to have hope in the midst of it and not surrender to hopelessness. Help us to stand strong in your truth and not be swept away by our emotions. Please gather our emotions and penetrate our hearts. Thank you for changing our lives and giving us new strength. Amen.

Pamela Harris, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dog rescued from house fire is named Lucky

Dog rescued from house fire is named Lucky 0:54

Dog rescued from house fire is named Lucky
'You see how the brotherhood went when you follow an order to kill somebody you don't even know' 1:22

'You see how the brotherhood went when you follow an order to kill somebody you don't even know'
Macon Vietnam veteran remembers Medal of Honor recipient 0:53

Macon Vietnam veteran remembers Medal of Honor recipient

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos