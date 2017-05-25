Prayer for today (5/26/17)

Dear Lord, in times of grief, suffering or trial, give us an added sense of your presence. Help us to grow stronger in these times and not weaker. Help us to increase in faith and not to be overcome with doubt. Help us to have hope in the midst of it and not surrender to hopelessness. Help us to stand strong in your truth and not be swept away by our emotions. Please gather our emotions and penetrate our hearts. Thank you for changing our lives and giving us new strength. Amen.
Pamela Harris, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments