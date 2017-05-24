Prayer for today (5/25/17)

Precious Lord, we beg you today to touch our hearts anew, help us to be more like you. Our country is rapidly heading away from your grace and love. The guiding principles that you set forth in the founding of what could still be the greatest country on earth are being ignored. We have taken prayer and your holy word out of our schools and from most public places. We are killing millions of your unborn children each year. We ask your forgiveness, and ask for strength and guidance to stand firm in a world that no longer values human life. We must lift high your royal banner, it must not suffer loss. Help us to be your hands and feet, bringing and upholding your holy word to a world without hope without you. We pray asking all these blessings in the name of Jesus, our savior, redeemer and only hope. Amen.
Harold Lemley, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments