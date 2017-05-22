Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

May 22, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (5/23/17)

I asked one day. Who is this God I pray. Does this God come my way? Do I listen for his call? Does God hear my prayer at all? Does he speak to me with a mighty voice, and gives my life a choice. Do I stand where God stands? Do I reach for God’s hand? Do I feel the pressure of his might? God’s love is there for me day and night. Who is this God? “I know!” Jesus has told me who God is. Forever so. Amen.

Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray

