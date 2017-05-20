Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

May 20, 2017 9:04 PM

Prayer for today (5/21/17)

Jesus, you don’t just notice me and pass on. You actually take the time to think about me, pay attention to me, help me when I need help and protect me when I need protecting. I am not alone. I am not forsaken. Thank you Lord. Amen.

Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

