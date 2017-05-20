Prayer for today (5/21/17)

Jesus, you don’t just notice me and pass on. You actually take the time to think about me, pay attention to me, help me when I need help and protect me when I need protecting. I am not alone. I am not forsaken. Thank you Lord. Amen.
Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon
