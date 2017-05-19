Prayer for today (5/20/17)

Dear God, please give us the ability to pray in a way that is pleasing to you. Just touch our lives in a mighty way. Your a generous and caring Father and I hope you are sharing every moment of our lives. You are most important. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.
Jeremy Bryant, Crawford County
