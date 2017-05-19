Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

May 19, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (5/20/17)

Dear God, please give us the ability to pray in a way that is pleasing to you. Just touch our lives in a mighty way. Your a generous and caring Father and I hope you are sharing every moment of our lives. You are most important. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

Jeremy Bryant, Crawford County

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

