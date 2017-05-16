Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

May 16, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (5/17/17)

Good morning Heavenly Father, I am so grateful this morning to your son Jesus who gave his life on the cross for my sins that I may live again. Thank you, Lord, for giving your son Jesus the power to rise from the grave to set us free from all the things that have us bound and associated with sin. Gve me a mind to always allow you to forever be risen in my soul, never forgetting the purpose you have for my life. Help me to walk in your will each day. Amen.

Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

