Prayer for today (5/16/17)

Most holy Jesus, I see you in the morning sun, feel you in the cool breeze of day and find you in the glorious sunset of the evening. You are evermore near to me and I am never alone. O how I thank you for loving me and calling me your beloved own. Your forgiveness is a healing stream and your gift is in every new day. I will carry on in the knowledge of your holy words. “I will never leave or forsake you.” My Jesus, my everything, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
