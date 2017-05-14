Prayer of the Day

May 14, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (5/15/17)

Precious Lord, you have given us another day. Yesterday is gone and there is no certainty of tomorrow. We do not know what tomorrow will bring except we know that you are our guide, protector and savior. We pray for our world that peace will prevail, hatred will cease, that we will come to an understanding of what it really means to be your children. Lead us today to be kind, loving and gentle, bearing your goodness to all we encounter today. In the precious name of Jesus, the Christ, we pray.

Harold Lemley, Macon

