Prayer for today (5/14/17)

Heavenly Father, help us to understand there are more than 3,000 promises in the word of God and it is exceedingly important to realize that each of these is a personal promise from the Father to us. You can stand upon his promises, believe his promises, claim his promises, and expect his promises to come into existence in our lives. Help us to understand. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.
Grady Sneed, Macon
