Prayer for today (5/13/17)

Dear God, give me the ability that makes patience of steel, nerves of happiness and the decisions are yours my Lord Jesus Christ. Father, your words are counseling to my body, soul and heart in Jesus’ name. I want to be valuable to you O Lord as you are to me. In the precious name of Jesus Christ. Amen.
Jeremy Bryant, Crawford County
