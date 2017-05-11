Prayer for today (5/12/17)

Father, I was just thinking how awesome you are in every way, of the art work of man and woman, how you put it all together and how wonderful it works. Father, I know I didn’t come here on my own, I couldn’t make me, but I’m so thankful you made me and today you are still giving me another chance to walk in your will. Thank you for my today. Help me to do all things your way. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
