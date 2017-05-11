Prayer of the Day

May 11, 2017 9:06 PM

Prayer for today (5/12/17)

Father, I was just thinking how awesome you are in every way, of the art work of man and woman, how you put it all together and how wonderful it works. Father, I know I didn’t come here on my own, I couldn’t make me, but I’m so thankful you made me and today you are still giving me another chance to walk in your will. Thank you for my today. Help me to do all things your way. Amen.

Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Solar power farm in Taylor County

Solar power farm in Taylor County 3:44

Solar power farm in Taylor County
Solar Power farm in Taylor County 3:44

Solar Power farm in Taylor County

Book 'Em and Bibb Sheriff's Office partner to get free books for Brookdale kids this summer. 1:17

Book 'Em and Bibb Sheriff's Office partner to get free books for Brookdale kids this summer.

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos