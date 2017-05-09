Prayer for today (5/10/17)

When the cannon rest, and the war goes no more. When the fighter plane no longer hunts the skies and the thunder of tanks dies. When the meadowlark sings again and the world is at peace. With the graves for hero’s great and small, and white markers for all. After actions were bold and stories past can be told, the world must rest in God’s hands. Peace in the name of Jesus, I ask. Amen.
Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray
