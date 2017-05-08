Prayer for today (5/9/17)

Dear Jesus, thank you for these, your beautiful words. “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of Heaven. Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth. Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled. Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God. Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of Heaven.” Matthew 5:3-10. Amen, my Lord, I pray.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
