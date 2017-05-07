Prayer for today (5/8/17)

Prayer of the Day

Lord, no matter what my friends are facing, Father give me the patience to stand with them no matter how long it takes and even when it takes sadness while we wait for your blessings. It is a good thing to give thanks unto the Lord and to sing praises unto thy name, O most high. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

